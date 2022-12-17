Carlos Alcaraz on Novak Djokovic: I want him to play, tennis is

Carlos Alcaraz says he is welcoming Novak Djokovic’s return to Australia as he underlines that the game is better when all top players are allowed to compete. Djokovic, a record nine-time Australian Open champion, has been recently informed by the Australian that he is allowed to return to Melbourne Park in January.

With that being said, everything is set for the strongest possible Australian Open field. Alcaraz, who is the new world No 1, insists he is happy about the fact that Djokovic will be in Melbourne. “Tennis is better having the best players in the world, and for the fans as well it’s good to see a tournament with the best players.

Talking for me, I want to see Novak play in every tournament. I always said that if you want to be the best, you have to beat the best player in the world. I’m a lucky guy to have Djokovic on the tour,” Alcaraz said, per AFP.

Alcaraz knows he has a target on his back

12 months ago, Alcaraz was just a rising star and considered one of the most promising and talented players in the game. Now, no one thinks of Alcaraz as a rising star in the game.

Alcaraz is now a tennis superstar and a legitimate candidate to win wherever he goes. Going into the 2023 season, Alcaraz admits he expects the competition to be extremely motivated when they play against him. “Of course having a target on my back from everyone is going to be a little bit different for me this year and I have to be prepared for that.

I’m going to try to finish 2023 at the same position as right now. It’s going to be a long year but of course I’m going to enjoy,” Alcaraz said. Earlier this year, Alcaraz defeated Djokovic in their first meeting in Madrid. It remains to be seen if we will get an Alcaraz and Djokovic match at the Australian Open.