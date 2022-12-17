Carson City Humane Society’s Pet of the Week: Loki

Happy Saturday Carson City! Are you feeling a little lonesome this holiday season? Well have I got a solution for you! Say hello to Loki, Carson City Humane Society’s newest Pet of the Week.

The Nevada Humane Society team adores this silly, snuggly rescue dog and his endless amounts of energy- he’s fast as lightning and lives up to his namesake too!

It would be best for Loki to go to a home without cats, other dogs, or kiddos- he just loves being the center of attention and wants to keep it that way no matter where he goes.

Loki can’t wait to meet you and play some fetch together at Nevada Humane Society’s Carson City Shelter!

Let’s hear from Loki himself!

“Change is a big adjustment for everyone and I’m coming out of my shell to work on showing my affection. Just know I’m charming and cute but sometimes mischievous. Give me a chance and visit today…I know you won’t leave without me!”

You can meet Loki by visiting the Carson City branch of the Nevada Humane Society located at 549 Airport Road in Carson City, or by calling (775) 887-2171 to find out more.