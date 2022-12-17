Celebrity Cruises Enters The Metaverse With A Host Of New Digital

Celebrity Cruises is reportedly making its way into the metaverse, introducing a virtual experience of the newest vessel, the 3,260-passenger Celebrity Beyond. The digital tour has been dubbed “Wonderverse.”

Celebrity mentions that the tour will be hyper-realistic and involve digital recreation of many aspects of the 140,600 gross tons Celebrity Beyond, which set sail from Port Everglades in November 2022.

Guests also virtually chat and meet with the leaders of the line as digital avatars, including CEO and President Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, Ship Captain Kate McCue, the first and still only female captain from America on a major cruise vessel, and Nate Berkus, the designer of the Sunset Bar on Celebrity Beyond.

Celebrity’s “Wonderverse” has games and activities, entertainment, special offers, and so on, hosted on the web. To view the experience, new users of the Celebrity website need to create an account and provide their personal information, including their date of birth.

We’ve revolutionized cruise vessel design, and now we have started revolutionizing where cruise vessels are experienced, mentioned Michael Scheiner, the Chief Marketing Officer of Celebrity.

The Wonderverse permits are unlocking and bringing to life the fullness of the Celebrity experience in ways not possible via traditional marketing and advertising vehicles. The firm believes this has golden opportunities to expand, making way for experiences consumers want.

Among the experiences is Magic Carpet, a space that is cantilevered above the sea and reportedly moves up and down; the Resort Deck with its gorgeous Rooftop Garden, a huge Main Pool, and cantilevered float pools coupled with luxurious sunken seating; the Grand Plaza; and the Sunset Bar, a multi-terraced and multilevel outdoor space.

Visitors can experience destinations like Alaska’s Endicott Arm and Dawes Glacier; Mt. Fuji and Tokyo; Santorini, Greece; and Saint Lucia. As part of the unique experience, passengers can also access a portal for future bookings.

