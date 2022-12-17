Celine Dion’s children ‘have been her rock’ amid health battle

Celine Dion, 54, revealed earlier this month she had been diagnosed with Stiff-person syndrome (SPS), a rare neurological disorder with features of an autoimmune disease. The singer was forced to cancel and reschedule shows due to the diagnosis and has since been supported by her children, who are said to be her “rock”.

Celine shared her three sons – René-Charles Angélil, 21, and 12-year-old twins Eddy Angélil and Nelson Angélil – with her late husband René Angélil.

Now, her children are said to be supporting her as she navigates her condition, with a source praising Eddy and Nelson as “very mature”.

The insider said: “Her kids have been her rock… The twins are very mature for their age and René-Charles checks in and dotes on his mum all the time.”

The source went on to label Celine an “eternal optimist”, claiming she had only recently received the diagnosis.

