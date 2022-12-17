Charlotte and George prove Meghan wrong at Christmas service





Members of the Royal Family put on a united front on Thursday evening as they stepped out to attend the Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey. The royal engagement came mere hours after the final three episodes of Netflix’s ‘Harry and Meghan’ became available to users of the streaming site, releasing a flood of fresh allegations from the Duke and Duchess against the monarchy and British press. Under the spotlight amid the latest royal revelations, it was Prince George and Princess Charlotte that appeared to subtly defy the image created by Meghan within the docu-series.

Prince George, aged nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, arrived at Westminster Abbey with their father, Prince William. Their mother, the Princess of Wales, had arrived sometime before the rest of the family as Kate was set to host the special Together At Christmas performance. The two younger royals were seen greeting their family members, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla with affectionate kisses and cuddles. The warm welcome for their grandparents came after the Duchess of Sussex highlighted the “formality” of Royal Family relations.

In the second episode of the Netflix series, Meghan recalled: “When Will and Kate came over and I had met her for the first time, they came for dinner. “I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot. I was a hugger, always being a hugger. I didn’t realise that is really jarring for a lot of Brits. “I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside, carried through on the inside. That there is a forward-facing way of being.” The Duchess described the continued “formality” of royal affairs behind closed doors as “surprising,” but George and Charlotte appear to have debunked that with their affectionate public display. Read more: Secret Harry and Meghan Netflix recordings ‘exposes their claim’

Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on the series, which has seen both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex level fresh allegations against the Royal Family. Perhaps one of the standout moments within the series, Prince Harry recounted a clash with his brother, Prince William, during a private meeting of senior family members Prince Harry revealed: “It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father say things that just simply weren’t true, and my grandmother, you know, quietly sit there, and sort of take it all in.” He has also spoken out against the notion of “institutional gaslighting” within the monarchy and claimed the communication teams that represented different members of the Royal Family were “working against each other”. Don’t miss:

