Christmas miracle? Arctic blast could bring below freezing

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s been unseasonably warm in Central Florida, but that is about to change. It has already changed a little behind Thursday’s front, but this next round of cold could be the coldest in years!

A strong cold front is poised to move across the country early next week bringing with it the potential for record cold across much of the eastern two-thirds of the country.

Arctic blast

The core of the cold is currently charging up over Siberia.

Arctic blast

By next Thursday, Dec 22, that cold front will be entering the Sunshine State. The cold will blast in Friday morning with coldest air settling in by the morning of Christmas Eve. The cold is currently charging up around Siberia.

Widespread 20s and 30s will be likely across Central Florida both Saturday and Sunday morning. If winds stay calm and skies remain clear, sub-freezing temperatures will be possible in Orlando.

At the same time, a major winter storm in the northeast continues to look more probable.

That storm will be responsible for dragging the Arctic cold front through Central Florida and could potentially bring major disruptions during holiday travel.