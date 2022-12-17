Categories
Cloud computing vs Cloud storage: What’s the difference?


The “cloud” may have become a common term in business, and even consumer circles, but there remains some confusion over what it actually means. For a start, individuals will most commonly engage with the cloud through any number of well-known storage platforms, like Google Drive or Dropbox. But these are simply cloud storage solutions and don’t even begin to scratch the surface of what cloud computing is all about. 

Cloud computing is a broader term than cloud storage and encompasses a whole range of solutions – of which storage is just one example. However, because cloud storage is a form of cloud computing, you may sometimes see the two terms used interchangeably. Even so, it’s important to recognize the differences. 



