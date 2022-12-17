Common Man For Ukraine delivers presents to 1,300 orphans

Orphans in Ukraine received 1,300 presents from a New Hampshire nonprofit. Alex Ray owns The Common Man Family of Restaurants and co-founded the nonprofit Common Man For Ukraine. He said he is in Ukraine to help these children. “We made a lot of children in the orphanage happy with presents and us and warmth and heat and food and happiness,” Ray said. “We sang songs and we felt a lot of happiness for Christmas.”The nonprofit also delivered 700 tons of food and 10,000 sleeping bags. Common Man For Ukraine co-founder Susan Mathiason said they came into the orphanage unannounced and were greeted with open arms.”The rest was just magic,” Mathiason said. Common Man For Ukraine said they raised $2.3 million in less than six months to support Ukrainian refugees.Ray said they want to keep going. “We’re coming back,” Ray said. “They are in dire need of our help, and we are really charged with helping.”Anyone interested in donating can visit the organization’s website.

