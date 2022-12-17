Coronation Street’s Alan Halsall opens up on kissing co-star

Coronation Street stars Alan Halsall, who plays Tyrone Dobbs, and Jennie McAlpine, who plays Fiz Stape have been on the ITV series for the past 21 years. The iconic couple have had their ups and downs but this Christmas they are set to tie the knot finally. Alan recently opened up about his relationship with Jenny and revealed he had kissed her more than anyone else.
Fiz and Tyrone recently got engaged after finding their way back into each other’s lives romantically.
Tyrone decided to get down on one knee in Roy’s Rolls with no ring and ask Fiz to marry him after realising that she was the one he was meant to be with.
Fiz, of course, said yes and the pair were excited to start this new chapter together along with their children Hope Stape (Isabelle Flanagan) and Ruby Dobbs (Macy Alabi).
Alan and Jenny recently opened up about their storyline, with Jenny claiming it was the fresh start that the couple needed.
She told Express.co.uk and other press: “Yes. I think the fresh start is hopeful. My god after everything we have been through, surely this is a nice fresh start.”
When asked if they were surprised that a wedding never happened before, Jenny said: “No.
“I mean we live in Weatherfield, possibly close but every time we get close to some kind of stability in life it goes wrong doesn’t it, with our family in that house.”
Alan added: “It was interesting. We did an interview about a week or so ago when we got to see our very first kiss which was 21 years ago.
“But he now realises what he wants, he wants his family unit that he’s never had and he wants Fiz, and he loves Fiz and he wants all that to happen quickly.”
In upcoming scenes, Fiz is over the moon that her family is back together again in time for Christmas.
However, Tyrone seems to be doing his best to ruin it and leaves Fiz feeling deflated when they swap presents with one another.
Unaware that he actually has a surprise wedding planned for her, she makes one last attempt to make the day special and heads off to find a turkey after Tyrone suggests a takeaway.
As she sets off in the car, she suddenly breaks down in the middle of nowhere and realises that she doesn’t have her phone and is stranded.
Tyrone, Hope and Ruby all bound downstairs excited for the surprise but are faced with a note from Fiz and her mobile sitting on the table.
Confused as to where she has got to, Tyrone comes to the sad conclusion that maybe their magical festive wedding might not happen after all.
Is Fiz in danger? Or will she make it back in time for her special day?
Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8pm on ITV.
