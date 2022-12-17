Coronation Street’s Alan Halsall opens up on kissing co-star

Coronation Street stars Alan Halsall, who plays Tyrone Dobbs, and Jennie McAlpine, who plays Fiz Stape have been on the ITV series for the past 21 years. The iconic couple have had their ups and downs but this Christmas they are set to tie the knot finally. Alan recently opened up about his relationship with Jenny and revealed he had kissed her more than anyone else.

Fiz and Tyrone recently got engaged after finding their way back into each other’s lives romantically.

Tyrone decided to get down on one knee in Roy’s Rolls with no ring and ask Fiz to marry him after realising that she was the one he was meant to be with.

Fiz, of course, said yes and the pair were excited to start this new chapter together along with their children Hope Stape (Isabelle Flanagan) and Ruby Dobbs (Macy Alabi).

Alan and Jenny recently opened up about their storyline, with Jenny claiming it was the fresh start that the couple needed.

