Croatia denied ‘clearest penalty you will see’ during Morocco

Croatia were left fuming after they were denied a penalty in the second half of the World Cup third place play-off against Morocco on Saturday. Defender Josko Gvardiol was convinced he was fouled by Sofyan Amrabat in the Croatia 18-yard box but VAR did not overturn the decision.

The score was 2-1 to the Croatians at the time of the incident after first-half goals from Gvardiol and Mislav Orsic. Morocco had equalised through Achraf Dari before Orsic restored Croatia’s lead just before half-time with a stunning curling effort.

Having already found the net, centre-back Gvardiol looked set to make it a brace with just under 20 minutes of normal time remaining. However, as he was about to pull the trigger when through on goal, he went down under a challenge from the impressive Amrabat.

Referee Abdulrahman Al-Jassim waved away Gvardiol’s vociferous claims of a spot-kick. VAR looked at the incident but did not recommend Al-Jassim to review the incident on the pitchside monitor, despite replays showing Gvardiol was clearly caught.

BBC commentator Steve Wilson was alongside ex-Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy in the gantry. And Wilson described it as one of the clearest penalties he has seen not given.

