Crowds pay respects to 4 boys who died after falling into frozen

A shocked community has gathered this afternoon to pay their respects at a vigil to four boys who tragically died after falling through a frozen lake. The incident happened last Sunday (December 11) in Solihull, just outside Birmingham, shortly after large parts of Britain were blanketed in snow and ice. The boys were siblings Samuel Butler, six, and eight-year-old Finlay Butler, as well as their cousin Thomas Stewart, 11, and Jack Johnson, 10. The local community is gathering at St Barnabas Church, on Over Green Drive outside Birmingham to pay tribute to the youngsters.

People are bringing flowers, balloons, teddy bears, candles, and message notes in memory of the boys in a “sea of tributes”, Birmingham Live reported. The boys were rescued from Babbs Mill Lake, in Kingshurst, Solihull, near Birmingham, on Sunday and rushed to hospital.

The deaths of Finlay, Thomas and Jack were confirmed on Monday while Samuel died in the hospital on Wednesday. Thomas’s older brother called him a “lively little soul” with “a big heart”, also paying tribute to his cousin Fin and saying “gonna miss you little man”.

Jack’s headteacher called him a “ray of sunshine”, while Thomas’s head described him as a “fiercely loyal friend”. In a statement issued via the police, Thomas’s sibling said: “He was such a lively little soul, he had a big heart for such a young kid and he was so beautiful.

“He loved being outside playing with his mates. I love you Tom. Big bro will take care of the family and I will see you soon. Make sure you keep practising on (video game) Warzone and get a win, will you?