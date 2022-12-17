Dan Walker says Helen Skelton is the real Strictly winner ‘She’s

Many social media users took to the comments to share their views on tonight’s finale and the result of Hamza Yassin lifting the Glitterball.

Stevecathutch said: “Hamza has been the most consistent, impressive week in week out.

“Helen, though, has grown and grown every week and was probably the best on the night so massive credit to her for finding herself and her confidence. Very high standard, tough to call.”

Kate_scullin added: “I so wanted Helen to win as I think she was the one who had improved more through the series. But they were all good.”