Daughter and father left stranger in ‘pool of blood’ after legs





Paul and Hollie Griffin admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a bladed article in a public place after launching an attack on a stranger. Liverpool Crown Court heard that Paul Griffin, of Ribblesdale Close in Eastham, knocked Gareth Rowland out before a series of blows to his face while the victim lay motionless on the street. At the same time, his daughter Hollie hacked at the victim’s legs with a kitchen knife, which Paul had been using to cook a roast dinner just moments earlier.

The court heard that Mr Rowland visited Hollie’s address on Mount Avenue in Higher Bebington, Wirral, Liverpool “appearing drunk and aggressive” on June 20. The three exchanged words before Mr Rowlands struck Paul Griffin with a can of drink. Paul Griffin hit back with a punch, knocking the victim out. The altercations was captured in a video filmed by a neighbour. Stella Hayden, prosecuting, told the court that Paul Griffin hit Mr Rowlands in the face with such severity that his “head rose from the floor”. Ms Hayden told the court, Hollie Griffin, 28, “struck him to the legs with a knife repeatedly” whilst her father “directed numerous blows” to the victim. In a final blow, Paul Griffin gave “a kick to the head” as he walked away.

Officers found Mr Rowland lying on the street in a “pool of blood” around his head and a fractured eye socket, the court heard. The victim has been left permanently scarred and unable to work as a result of the incident and required stitches to his leg. Upon arrival police arrested the father and daughter who were “covered in blood”. READ MORE:HS2 protesters who occupied Euston station tunnels face retrial

Hollie Griffin has 17 previous convictions for 31 offences. Anna Duke, mitigating said Hollie was “in the comfort and safety of her own home” telling the court that the “complainant had issues with her”. Ms Duke added: “They are not known to each other and she had no issues with him. Quite clearly, the initial knock on the door seemed to be aggressive and confrontational. “Her dad seems to have been assaulted and she overreacted in the worst possible way. The camera doesn’t lie, but you don’t know what’s going on behind the scene in relation to someone’s mental health. “There is no defence in this case. But it gives some explanation to how this young lady behaved in such an untoward way on the day in question.”

Paul Griffin, who claimed to be acting in self defence has a total of 14 convictions for 26 offences. Hollie Griffin was jailed for 40 months, with her dad handed six years. Sentencing, Judge Clement Goldstone KC said: “This was revenge, pure and simple, and a complete and utter loss of temper. It was gratuitous and wanton violence.”