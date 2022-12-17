David Beckham has left Qatari World Cup chiefs ‘exasperated’

Not only has Beckham’s arrangement annoyed World Cup organisers, but former high-profile players who are involved in ambassadorial capacities have reportedly been ‘riled up’ by a sense of special treatment. The likes of Xavi and Cafu, who both won the World Cup with Spain and Brazil respectively, are involved in the group hired to promote Qatar.

The huge money involved in Beckham’s deal was also a source of tension when other former players, and huge stars in their own right, came to negotiate terms. Despite claims of unhappiness on Qatar’s end, Beckham’s publicist responded to TNYT and played down notions that the former England captain had made himself unavailable.