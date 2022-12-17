DC bill to allow judges to decide custody and welfare for pets in

The Council of the District of Columbia is considering a bill that will allow “judges to consider the best interests of a pet and award joint custody in a divorce case.”

According to the bill’s language, the legislation would permit judges to assign sole or joint ownership after “taking into consideration the care and best interest of the pet.”

The bill additionally prohibits pet store owners from selling “live mammals, amphibians, arachnids, birds, or reptiles” unless they were obtained via the Animal Care and Control Agency or a private or public shelter. This effort to sell animals exclusively from rescue facilities is to help prevent the use of puppy mills.

The move to regulate pet stores has been increasing in various states. On Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) signed into law a prohibition of selling dogs, cats, and rabbits in retail pet stores. New York joined California, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, and Washington as states banning retail pet sales.

The district’s bill includes a prohibition of dog fighting tools and equipment. Last year, three men were sentenced to 18 months in prison for operating a brutal illegal dog fighting ring in the Washington area. Some of the dog fighting equipment they used included dog treadmills, chains, and heavily weighted collars.

Another aspect of the bill includes a ban on the practice of cat declawing. Earlier this year, Maryland became the second state to outlaw the procedure after New York. Virginia’s General Assembly is taking up the matter in its next legislative session on Jan. 11, 2023.

The district’s bill was introduced by Ward 3 Councilwoman Mary Cheh, Ward 1 Councilwoman Brianne Nadeau, Ward 6 Councilman Charles Allen, Ward 4 Councilwoman Janeese Lewis George, and Ward 2 Councilwoman Brooke Pinto.

If the bill passes after final reading on Dec. 20 and is approved by Mayor Muriel Bowser, the act will take effect after a 60-day period of congressional review.