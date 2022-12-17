Categories
Business

Delray Beatles festival returns after two-year COVID hiatus

The Beatles on the Beach Inaugural Festival in 2019. This year's event features 40 tribute bands across 26 Delray Beach venues through Sunday.

DELRAY BEACH — After two pandemic-ridden years, Delray’s International Beatles on the Beach Festival has gotten back to where it once belonged.

The festival kicked off Thursday with a celebration at a new Delray Beach club, Throw Social, and it will continue through Sunday. It’s the first time it’s returning since its launch in 2019. 

This year, 40 tribute bands will scatter across 26 participating venues in the area; headliner Micky Dolenz of The Monkees performed Friday at the Old School Square Amphitheater. While most of the remaining events will be free, a performance by Liverpool Live and The Academy Orchestra on Saturday will require tickets. 

Delray resident and Beatle-loving festival producer Daniel Hartwell founded the event and runs it with his partner, Kerri Smith. After attending International Beatleweek in Liverpool, he asked himself why Florida couldn’t do the same. 

Festival producer and Beatlehead Daniel Hartwell founded The Beatles on the Beach in 2019. The event returns this year, after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

“I really feel 200 years from now, we’ll still be listening to Beethoven and The Beatles,” Hartwell said. “Not sure about the others, but I know for a fact that we’ll be listening to The Beatles and Beethoven.”

Some of this year’s most highly anticipated performers include Beatles tribute bands from Finland, Brazil and Israel. The full performance lineup can be found here. Other activities will include book signings, film screenings, yoga outings, dining events and art exhibits. The full activities schedule can be found here.

So far, 6,000 tickets have sold. But thousands of other people are expected to attend. The inaugural festival in 2019 had 10,000 attendees throughout its four-day run. 

The Beatles tribute band Beat and Shout, from Brazil, performs at Delray Beach Throw Social on Thursday to kick off The Beatles on the Beach Festival.

Below, find some highlights of this weekend’s events:

Saturday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m.  Celebrity Symposium at Old School Square Amphitheater: Micky Dolenz of The Monkees and other special celebrity guests, such as American record producer, publisher and songwriter Mark Hudson, will reminisce on their Beatles stories throughout the decades. Hudson is known for his work producing nine albums with Ringo Starr. He’s also worked with a diverse array of artists, including Cher, Aerosmith, Scorpions, Ozzy Osbourne, Hanson and Harry Nilsson.

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.