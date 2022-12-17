‘Deluded’ letter shows Nazi beg for Edward VIII’s help at Nuremberg

Mr Lownie said that there is “no record” of the former King’s response to the letter, and that “he may not have even got it.”

He continued: “To the end of his life, he remained supportive of the Nazis but we don’t know about his reaction to the letter. We just don’t know if it got to the Duke at all.”

‘The Royal Family was monitoring him’

Edward had been King for less than a year before his abdication in December 1936. Just two years before the war, “he went on a tour of Germany in October 1937, which was basically a propaganda exercise for the Nazis”.

The Nazis rolled out the red carpet for Edward and his wife, with the itinerary including a private meeting with Adolf Hitler at his retreat at Berchtesgaden. Mr Lownie claimed: “He was in touch with Hitler and he got involved with a plot in the summer of 1940 to come back to Britain as a puppet King, should Britain be invaded by Germany” — a plan supposedly led by Ribbentrop.

The Duke of Windsor declared the Nazi economic model to be a “miracle” and was infamously photographed giving Nazi salutes on the trip. His links with the Nazi high command were detailed in the top-secret Marburg files, signed by von Ribbentrop, which were discovered in Germany by American soldiers at the end of the war.

Mr Lownie, who has examined the Royal Archives first-hand, claimed: “We’ve got evidence that he actually told the Germans that the best way to subjugate Britain was to bomb it, and that of course led to the Blitz.”

“So he was a pretty disloyal and treacherous character,” he continued, noting then-Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s threat to court-martial him if he didn’t take up the Governor role in the Bahamas.

“But even on his way to the Bahamas, he was communicating with German agents, saying: ‘I’m ready to come back if needed.’ That would have been a capital offence. If it had come out during the war, he would have had to be executed,” Mr Lownie said.