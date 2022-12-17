Dettori confirms retirement as champion jockey ends epic racing





Frankie Dettori has announced he will be retiring from horse racing at the age of 52. The champion jockey, who won the Gold Cup eight times across his glittering career, will bow out once the 2023 Flat season has been concluded after confirming his intention to step off the saddle for good next year.

The Milan-born jockey, who started his horse racing journey in his native Italy after winning his first race as a stable jockey in 1986, gained notoriety after winning all seven races at Ascot back in 1996. That would set him up for an extraordinary, long-spanning career in racing whereby he won the Ascot Gold Cup on eight occasions, including a hat-trick of successive wins on board with Stradivarius between 2018 and 2020. He also won the King George and Queen Elizabeth stakes at Ascot on seven occasions, riding Enable to victory in 2017, 2019 and 2020 to write his name in the history books. Dettori will step away from racing once the flat season for 2023 has finished as one of the greatest jockeys the sport has known.

When asked what his plans were for the forthcoming year, Dettori revealed he would be planning to leave competitive horse racing behind and admitted he had been considering the change “for a while”. “Next year, 2023, will be my final competitive year as a jockey,” Dettori said in an interview with ITV Sport. “It’s something that I’ve been thinking about for a while and what an appropriate day for the racing world that I tell you it’s going to be my finale this year.” We’ll be bringing you the very latest updates, pictures and video on this breaking news story. For the latest news and breaking news visit: express.co.uk/sport/football Stay up to date with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you. Follow us on Twitter @dexpress_sport – the official Daily Express & Express.co.uk Twitter account – providing real news in real time. We’re also on Facebook @dailyexpresssport – offering your must-see news, features, videos and pictures throughout the day to like, comment and share from the Daily Express, Sunday Express and Express.co.uk.