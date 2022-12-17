Diablo 3 event celebrates holiday season to ease Diablo 4 beta

We probably won’t see a public Diablo 4 beta date before Christmas, but you can celebrate the holiday season in a Diablo 3 event that offers a bunch of helpful resources and a collection of free cosmetic transmogs and pets. The fantasy game has unveiled a Diablo 3 Hellish Holiday event that sees winter arrive in Sanctuary alongside a bunch of troublesome Hell’s helpers, who have stolen all the presents for their own nefarious deeds.

The Diablo 3 Hellish Holiday runs December 16 – February 5, meaning that you’ll actually have plenty of time to cosy up away from the frosty weather and stay warm with some demon slaying. During the event, defeating Treasure Goblins and Greater Rift Guardians will have a chance to drop a special ‘Holiday Gift’ item that can be opened for all manner of tasty rewards.

Diablo 3 Holiday Gift contents

You can get Diablo 3 Holiday gifts from Treasure Goblins and Greater Rift Guardians, but the latter will have an increased drop rate due to their tougher nature. Up-front, Blizzard says that every Holiday Gift will always contain the following:

Five Khanduran Rune, Caldeum Nightshade, Arreat War Tapestry, Corrupted Angel Flesh, and Westmarch Holy Water

Arcane Dust

Death’s Breaths

Forgotten Souls

Reusable Parts

Veiled Crystals

In addition, there’s a chance that each gift might contain one of the items from the list below:

Wings

Cosmic Wings

Falcon’s Wings

Pets

Blaze

Buddy

The Bumble

Charlotte

Friendly Gauntlet

Galthrak the Unhinged

Grunkk

Haunting Hannah

Humbart Wessel

Lady Morthanlu

Lamb

Liv Moore

Malfeasance

Ms. Madeleine

The Mimic

Overseer Lady Josephine

Queen of the Succubi

That Which Must Not Be Named

The Stomach

Unihorn

Transmogs

Amberwing

The Clipper

Crossbow of Corvus

Flail of Carnage

Ghoul King’s Blade

God Butcher

Hand of Despair

Helm of Cranial Crustacean

The Horadric Hamburger

King Maker

Lachdanan’s Stormshield

Mace of the Crows

Man Prodder

Panther’s Claw

The Que-Hegan’s Will

Quinquennial Sword

Rakanishu’s Blade

The Reaper’s Kiss

Second Quinquennial Sword

Spectrum

Star Helm

Star Pauldrons

Steffon’s Heavy Lance

Sungjae’s Fury

Templar’s Chain

Misc

Sword of Mediocrity

Blood Shards

Coal (Glowing Ore)

If you fancy getting a bit more old-school, there’s also a Diablo 2 Resurrected holiday event that you can partake in. We’ll be sure to keep you up to date on all the Diablo 4 release date news as it gets closer, and you can read about the Diablo 4 Lilith and Inarius dynamic in our latest preview feature. Meanwhile, the Diablo 4 collector’s edition is looking lovely – but it’s missing something rather crucial.