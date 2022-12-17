Diablo 3 event celebrates holiday season to ease Diablo 4 beta

We probably won’t see a public Diablo 4 beta date before Christmas, but you can celebrate the holiday season in a Diablo 3 event that offers a bunch of helpful resources and a collection of free cosmetic transmogs and pets. The fantasy game has unveiled a Diablo 3 Hellish Holiday event that sees winter arrive in Sanctuary alongside a bunch of troublesome Hell’s helpers, who have stolen all the presents for their own nefarious deeds.
The Diablo 3 Hellish Holiday runs December 16 – February 5, meaning that you’ll actually have plenty of time to cosy up away from the frosty weather and stay warm with some demon slaying. During the event, defeating Treasure Goblins and Greater Rift Guardians will have a chance to drop a special ‘Holiday Gift’ item that can be opened for all manner of tasty rewards.
Diablo 3 Holiday Gift contents
You can get Diablo 3 Holiday gifts from Treasure Goblins and Greater Rift Guardians, but the latter will have an increased drop rate due to their tougher nature. Up-front, Blizzard says that every Holiday Gift will always contain the following:
- Five Khanduran Rune, Caldeum Nightshade, Arreat War Tapestry, Corrupted Angel Flesh, and Westmarch Holy Water
- Arcane Dust
- Death’s Breaths
- Forgotten Souls
- Reusable Parts
- Veiled Crystals
In addition, there’s a chance that each gift might contain one of the items from the list below:
Wings
- Cosmic Wings
- Falcon’s Wings
Pets
- Blaze
- Buddy
- The Bumble
- Charlotte
- Friendly Gauntlet
- Galthrak the Unhinged
- Grunkk
- Haunting Hannah
- Humbart Wessel
- Lady Morthanlu
- Lamb
- Liv Moore
- Malfeasance
- Ms. Madeleine
- The Mimic
- Overseer Lady Josephine
- Queen of the Succubi
- That Which Must Not Be Named
- The Stomach
- Unihorn
Transmogs
- Amberwing
- The Clipper
- Crossbow of Corvus
- Flail of Carnage
- Ghoul King’s Blade
- God Butcher
- Hand of Despair
- Helm of Cranial Crustacean
- The Horadric Hamburger
- King Maker
- Lachdanan’s Stormshield
- Mace of the Crows
- Man Prodder
- Panther’s Claw
- The Que-Hegan’s Will
- Quinquennial Sword
- Rakanishu’s Blade
- The Reaper’s Kiss
- Second Quinquennial Sword
- Spectrum
- Star Helm
- Star Pauldrons
- Steffon’s Heavy Lance
- Sungjae’s Fury
- Templar’s Chain
Misc
- Sword of Mediocrity
- Blood Shards
- Coal (Glowing Ore)
If you fancy getting a bit more old-school, there’s also a Diablo 2 Resurrected holiday event that you can partake in. We’ll be sure to keep you up to date on all the Diablo 4 release date news as it gets closer, and you can read about the Diablo 4 Lilith and Inarius dynamic in our latest preview feature. Meanwhile, the Diablo 4 collector’s edition is looking lovely – but it’s missing something rather crucial.
