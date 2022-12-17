DIY Eco-Friendly Wedding Invitations: 6 Steps

Establish a Timeline Invitations typically go out six to 12 weeks in advance, and they can take anywhere from a few days to a few weeks to print and ship, depending on the printer and design complexity. Give yourself plenty of time—aim to submit your design to the printer (or to start printing at home) about four months in advance.

Determine Your Design Directive Set your Pinterest vision board into action. Using your chosen color scheme and wedding aesthetic—examples: rustic and earthy, bright and botanical, metallic chic (good news: Foil print is recyclable!)—create a rough draft, making sure to include names, venue and location, date and time, reception information, dress code, and RSVP details. Consider the cost of ink here: The more colorful, the more saturated, and the more complex, the higher your printing bill will be. If you need some help designing, use a downloadable template (available on Etsy, Cards and Pockets, and Greetings Island). Otherwise, use a design program like Adobe, Canva, Sketch, Inkscape, or Affinity Designer.

Printing at home is cost-effective and allows you to control every step, from paper selection to printer ink to packaging (or the lack thereof). But it also requires a high-quality printer. If you think your setup can manage the job, make sure to do a test run well in advance—otherwise, you might find yourself paying extra for expedited commercial printing. Printing with plant-based ink versus petroleum-based can also be tricky because eco-solvent ink often requires an eco-solvent printer. Without a special printer, you can at least use ink in remanufactured cartridges—TomatoInk is compatible with dozens of mainstream printers. If outsourcing your printing, look for a company that uses sustainable paper and ink. Some green-minded boutique letterpresses, like Syracuse-based Bella Figura, might meet your eco-standards but offer limited customization. Alternatively, you can eschew the printing process altogether and hire a calligrapher (very fancy).

Assess Your Paper Options If you have the flexibility to choose your paper (because you’re printing at home or using a calligrapher), make sure it’s FSC-certified and recyclable or biodegradable. Today, alternative options include sugarcane-based paper and plantable paper—both tree-free, the latter made of post-consumer waste and embedded with seeds your guests can plant. Whatever you choose—recycled, compostable, biodegradable, plantable—make sure it’s sustainably sourced and contains no plastic elements that could compromise its recyclability. Keep this in mind with envelopes, too.

Print and Trim Though seemingly straightforward, printing wedding invitations at home requires a few extra measures. You should make sure you’re on the highest-quality color setting available and clean the inkjets, then prepare your design—in general, PDFs come out better than JPEGs. Because most home printers won’t print all the way to the edge of your paper, you’ll almost certainly need crop marks, for trimming, and a bleed margin, which means the design will go past the edges of the crop marks, leaving no unsightly white edges. The most professional way to trim is with a guillotine paper cutter or a ruler and utility knife. Leave room for mistakes. As a rule of thumb, print 10% more than what’s actually needed.