DNA detectives: How Palm Beach County deputies solved the Baby

For forensic scientist supervisor Julie Sikorsky, solving the mystery of Baby June’s identity through genetic genealogy, leading to detectives solving the baby’s homicide, was an amazing achievement. “We rebuilt the family tree, identified the close relatives and then established the link to our suspect today,” Sikorsky said at a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office news conference, announcing the arrest of the infant’s mother four years after the baby was found floating in the Boynton Inlet. Here’s how they did it. Previous Coverage: Texas lab helps sheriff’s office solve cold case First, Sikorsky sent Baby June’s DNA to Parabon Nano labs to put into a format that commercial DNA databases use. Once she had that, she entered it into Family Tree — a public genealogy database. And then, she got incredibly lucky. Instead of dozens of third and fourth cousins, a match came back to Baby June’s first cousin once removed. “So we found a match that was a relative. It was a first cousin once removed and then we reverse-engineered that family tree,” Sikorsky said. Usually, the sheriff’s office hires outside genealogy experts to make the family tree but it’s expensive — costing at least $5,000 a try and it can take months. This time they did it themselves. Julie and her one-person team began making a family tree, sometimes calling other police agencies for advice. Within one day they were able to take the first cousin connection and track it down to two local brothers. Each brother had a set of sons that were the right age: one had three sons, the other had two. All were local and any of the five could’ve been Baby June’s father. That’s when detectives swung into action and eventually confirmed which one was Baby June’s father. He pointed them toward a woman he’d once dated – Arya Singh confessing she gave birth to baby June and threw her into the Boynton Beach Inlet. Now, Julie hopes they’ll be given more chances to solve more cold cases. “We just started it late July of 2021 so this is the first case we’ve done in-house and the first success we’ve had in-house,” Sikorsky said. “I feel good too because Baby June has a family now who knows who she was, and she has justice,” Sikorsky said.