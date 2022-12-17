Doha not staging World Cup final with ‘city of the future’ to

The city is 14 miles from Doha and speakers along the boulevard rather bizarrely play the theme tune to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa – Shakira’s Waka Waka. The boulevard gets busier at night and is able to cater for the tens of thousands of fans who will attend Sunday’s clash.

Non-capital cities have hosted World Cups before. Pasadena (USA, 1994), Yokohama (Japan and South Korea, 2002) and Rio de Janeiro (Brazil, 2014) have all done that. But those cities already existed, had huge populations and were fully built – Lusail is different in the sense that it is incomplete.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will clash in Qatar’s City of the Future on Sunday. A thrilling encounter could be beneficial for Lusail’s development, as fans visit from all over the globe.