Doris Day ‘felt married’ to James Garner even though he broke her

Day also described their special bond in her typically affectionate but playful way: “Jim and I worked together only twice, in Move Over, Darling and The Thrill of It All. He’s so good at what he does… I felt married.

“We didn’t see each other much over the following years, but we’ve stayed friends because we talk on the phone regularly. I don’t know how, because Jim hates the telephone. I usually have to call him. “Can’t you pick up a phone?” I say, but he just grumbles.”

Garner, in turn, spoke glowingly of his superstar leading lady and what made her so special – and so sexy.