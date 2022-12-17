Double trouble for Samsung! Oppo reveals Android phones with a





Samsung’s Galaxy Fold and Flip devices are two of the most popular foldables money can buy with these phones offering screens that can literally bend in half. That means users get giant and immersive displays in a form factor that remains small enough to pop in their pockets. Foldables are becoming increasingly popular and consumers will soon have two more models to choose from with Chinese firm Oppo revealing its upcoming devices called the Find N2 and Find N2 Flip.

Although both of these devices offer similar features to Samsung’s range of call makers there are two areas where Oppo reckons it beats its Korean rival. Firstly, the firm says its Find N2 – which opens like a book to reveal a 7.1-inch 120Hz screen – is now the lightest horizontally foldable smartphone in the industry. In fact, it weighs in at just 233g which is 30g lighter than the Galaxy Fold4. Oppo is also promising that its latest Flexion Hinge design will iron out the crease that often blights the experience when using foldable. We’ll have to wait for the reviews to begin dropping ib but if Oppo has managed to make the bump in the screen disappear it could offer a major advantage over Samsung’s design which continues to feature a fairly noticeable dip right through the centre of the panel.

Other features include a 5.5-inch cover screen, speedy Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and a triple-lens camera that offers a wide-angle and macro options for improved close-ups. There’s even OPPO’s 67W SUPERVOOC flash charge technology which refills the battery in under 50 minutes. Along with that Find N2, there’s also the launch of the N2 Flip which pops open to reveal a large 6.8-inch AMOLED screen. Once again, Oppo says this device beats its rivals as, along with the main display, there’s also the largest cover screen on any flip phone. That should make it easier to reply to messages and take selfies without opening up the device. Want to know more about Samsung’s devices? Read out Galaxy Z Flip4 review.

The N2 Flip also gets a big 4,300mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor and second-generation Flexion Hinge which Oppo says offers “a practically invisible crease.” Pricing and availability is yet to be revealed but we do know that the N2 Flip will arrive in the UK at the start of 2023. We’re waiting on more news about the Find N2 but hopefully that device will also arrive soon. Billy Zhang, President of OPPO Overseas Sales and Services said, “Foldable smartphones are one of the most important product strategies of OPPO. With the Find N2 and our first flip-style device, the Find N2 Flip, OPPO is confidently competing in this growing segment of the smartphone market. We will continue to invest in foldables and look forward to bringing them to more users around the world.”