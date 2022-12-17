Draft environmental issues available for Seneca Meadows expansion

SENECA FALLS — Let the debate begin.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation has accepted the draft scoping document submitted by Seneca Meadows Inc. for a draft Environmental Impact Statement. It’s related to SMI’s application for a permit to expand its Route 414 landfill upward in the old Tantalo area of the property.

The draft scoping document identifies the issues to be addressed in the draft EIS. It also is intended to assist involved parties and interested people in providing input on the environmental issues to be addressed.

The public has until Jan. 13 to submit written comments on the draft scoping document. Comments should be emailed to senecameadowsvalley.infill@dec.ny.gov.

The DEC then will prepare the draft EIS, after which a 30-day window opens for further public comment, per the organization’s normal practice. DEC officials said the scoping document describes the content and format of the draft EIS for the project, and public comment will “help ensure that the DEIS focuses on issues of interest to the community.”

The online version of the draft scoping document can be found at https://senecameadows.com/valley-infill-application/.

DEC officials said the objectives of the scoping process are to:

• Identify potential significant environmental issues.

• Outline the extent and quality of information needed for SMI to adequately address each impact, including existing and new information and methods.

• Eliminate insignificant environmental issues.

• Identify information to be included in the appendix.

• Identify the range of reasonable alternatives to be addressed.

• Identify potential mitigation measures to be taken.

According to the scoping document, the draft EIS should address and expand on issues such as purpose and need for the project; impacts; benefits; design; earth, water, air, ecological and community resources to be impacted; traffic; noise; odor; a description of mitigation measures; unavoidable environmental impacts; alternatives to the proposed expansion; any growth-inducing impacts; effects of the use; and conservation of energy.

“The project purpose is to extend landfill capacity in a timely fashion to provide critically needed solid waste disposal services locally and for the state,” SMI officials stated in the draft scoping document. “The (draft EIS) will define the need for the project related to state wide waste disposal capacity and objectives and how resource expenditure for out of state waste disposal or a new facility within the state can be saved. The (draft EIS) will also discuss current remaining state disposal capacity and break down the critical need of the SMI landfill to New York State.”

SMI is seeking a permit to add 47 million cubic yards of air space for the disposal of non-hazardous solid waste in a valley infill area of the old Tantalo waste disposal area that was first established in 1958. The company proposes to construct about 47 acres of newly lined landfill area, as well as overfilling approximately 191 acres of currently permitted landfill area.

The application seeks an increase in the existing maximum permitted landfill height by about 70 feet. The type of waste received and the limit of 6,000 tons of waste accepted per day would not change.

The landfill is scheduled to close at the end of 2025, per Local Law 3-2016 of Seneca Falls, but its life would be extended to 2040 if the extension is approved.

In addition to a modification of its existing Part 360 solid waste permit, SMI would need to obtain:

• A change-of-use approval for the Tantalo landfill Class 4 Superfund Site and a stormwater-discharge permit modification.

• Site-plan approvals from the Seneca Falls and Waterloo town and planning boards, and special use permits from the Seneca Falls Zoning Board of Appeals and the town of Waterloo.

SMI’s project also must undergo an obstruction review by the Federal Aviation Authority.