Drivers should try to avoid ‘treacherous’ traffic during

Get the car ready for the cold

Get the car ready for the cold weather by checking the vehicle over before making long distances when visiting loved ones this Christmas.

Check the tyre pressure, heating and oil, as well as making sure that the car battery doesn’t stall by turning on the car before setting off, and most importantly, ensure that all the bulbs on the car are working fully.

Check the weather forecast

The weather has a massive impact on how motorists should drive over the wintertime. Check the forecast before setting off to avoid driving in any adverse conditions – and be prepared to cancel or amend plans if the weather is too dangerous to drive in.

The Highway Code says drivers should not travel in snowy and icy conditions unless the journey is essential, and before setting off drivers MUST be able to see. Clear all snow and ice from all of the windows and keep them demisted, ensure mirrors are clear, the number plate is visible and lights are fully functioning.