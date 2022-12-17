DVLA issues urgent warning to drivers as motorists could face

On Friday, the Government department tweeted to remind people they must update their driving licence, vehicle log book, direct debit for vehicle tax and any private number plate documents, if they change the address.
Failing to tell the DVLA about a move could see motorists hit with a £1,000 fine. And other changes must also be reported if drivers want to avoid a harsh penalty.
Drivers must also tell the DVLA if they write a vehicle off, as well as make them aware of any medical condition or disability. Failure to do so could see you fined £1,000.
And if motorists drive without letting the DVLA know of a medical condition, they could also be involved in a dangerous accident, and be prosecuted.
Two new conditions that require DVLA notification have just been added to the list.
READ MORE: Introduction of EV tax will ‘lessen’ the appeal of electric cars
“However, many conditions and medications won’t impair driving, which the DVLA and insurance providers recognise – but they do need to be kept up to date with any changes.
“Taking all precautions to be safe on the road is extremely important and drivers must play their part to ensure their wellbeing and the wellbeing of other road users is protected to the best of their knowledge.
“The DVLA has an extensive list of over 110 conditions that can affect driving, so some motorists may be unaware of all of these conditions or the extent to which they can affect driving ability.
“We found some quite surprising and lesser-known conditions, some of which carry an increased risk and therefore insurance premiums can be higher – or more seriously, some ailments can even result in the driver’s licence being revoked.
“If drivers have been diagnosed with any of these conditions they need to inform both the DVLA and their insurance provider, since having inaccurate details on the insurance policy can void the insurance and leave drivers unprotected.”
READ MORE: UK drivers forced to stay at home this Christmas due to fuel prices
Heart conditions
Any heart conditions must be reported to the DVLA. For example, arrythmia must be reported as it can affect the ability to safely stop a car, and can be distracting.
Eye conditions
Most eye conditions, such as Glaucoma, must be reported to the DVLA, and it is up to their discretion what procedure to carry out regarding your licence.
Stroke
After having a stroke it is possible that drivers may be able to drive again in the future, but initially, they must stop driving for one month.
If drivers have returned back to normal health after a month, they can start driving again, however, the DVLA needs to be informed if health problems still persist for longer than a month after the stroke.
Other conditions that drivers must notify the DVLA about include seizures and epilepsy, vertigo, and syncope.
Drivers should also tell the agency about certain operations and medications including painkillers and antidepressants.
Source link