DVLA issues urgent warning to drivers as motorists could face

On Friday, the Government department tweeted to remind people they must update their driving licence, vehicle log book, direct debit for vehicle tax and any private number plate documents, if they change the address.

Failing to tell the DVLA about a move could see motorists hit with a £1,000 fine. And other changes must also be reported if drivers want to avoid a harsh penalty.

Drivers must also tell the DVLA if they write a vehicle off, as well as make them aware of any medical condition or disability. Failure to do so could see you fined £1,000.

And if motorists drive without letting the DVLA know of a medical condition, they could also be involved in a dangerous accident, and be prosecuted.

Two new conditions that require DVLA notification have just been added to the list.

