EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite shares fears for Prince Harry

Tamzin Outhwaite, 52, took to Twitter last night to share her thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s highly-anticipated Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan. Thursday saw the final three instalments of Harry & Meghan released to the public, with the couple making a series of revelations about their life before and after leaving The Firm.

In view of her 269,500 followers, Tamzin admitted she was “anxious” and “fearful” for the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex after watching the docuseries.

She wrote: “Why am I feeling so anxious re Harry and Meghan?

“Why am I fearful of them not being happy still? Why am I scared for Harry?

“Why are they taking up so much of my brain space? Why do I keep changing my mind about them?