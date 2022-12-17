Emma Raducanu explains reason for hiring Sebastian Sachs as new

Emma Raducanu has claimed her latest coach is a “calm influence” as she targets a return to winning ways in 2023. The British No 1 has not won a tournament since her 2021 US Open triumph while failing to find a long-term coach.

German Sebastian Sachs is now working with Raducanu in Abu Dhabi on a trial before she heads down to Australia. Sachs, 30, guided Belinda Bencic to an Olympic gold medal last year and has also worked with former world No 1 Victoria Azarenka and Germany’s Julia Gorges.

The Bromley-based star, who turned 20 last month, lost 5-7, 6-3, 10-8 to Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur in the Mubadala Championships exhibition event in Abu Dhabi.

And Raducanu said: “Yeah, we are trialling until the end of the year. Just seeing how it goes really. It has been going really well so far. I have only done a week with him. He’s a really calm influence. He is on it, switched on and excited to see how it goes.”

MUST READ: Carlos Alcaraz has Djokovic request for 2023 in bid to prove himself