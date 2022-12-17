Every Taylor Sheridan Project Ranked

Taylor Sheridan is the master of the modern western, tapping into a genre largely ignored or forgotten by Hollywood until the stunning success of his hit series Yellowstone. Formerly an actor, Sheridan first emerged as a serious writing talent with his 2015 film Sicario. Since then, he has displayed a penchant for intense character dramas that have spanned many time periods and crossed over into multiple genres. Yet his distinct voice, notably influenced by literary luminaries such as Cormac McCarthy and Larry McMurtry, remains present throughout all his projects. Following the success of Yellowstone, Sheridan created or co-created a bevy of shows in rapid succession, which can make diving into his work a bit overwhelming. Below is a ranked list of all his current projects to help you sift through his treasure trove of a filmography.





1/11 Yellowstone

Image via Paramount Network

If you’ve never seen Yellowstone, it’s like Succession with cowboys. If you’ve never seen Succession, think King Lear in a Stetson. The series follows the Dutton family, Montana ranchers with a long legacy and a lot of ambition. The series is Sheridan’s best-known, signature project, and it led to the greenlighting of 4 additional prequel series. There is no better introduction to Sheridan’s work and there is no better Western series airing today.

2/11 Sicario

Image via Lionsgate

This is the film that put Sheridan on the map. Its sweat-inducing suspense is masterfully directed by Denis Villeneuve and accompanied by a memorable score from the late Johann Johannsson. Emily Blunt stars as an FBI agent who teams up with a hardened CIA officer (Josh Brolin) and a brutal assassin seeking revenge (Benicio Del Toro). This is without a doubt Sheridan’s best film and the spark that lit his career as one of the most in-demand writers in the business.

3/11 1883

Image via Paramount+

This 10-episode limited series is a prequel to Yellowstone and follows the earliest days of the Dutton family as they acquire the land that would become their legacy. 1883 is a straight-up classic Western, set during the glory days of the American Frontier. Per usual with Sheridan’s shows, the performances are stellar across the board, particularly Sam Elliott’s turn as a Pinkerton agent.

4/11 Hell or High Water

Image via Lionsgate

Sheridan’s feature film follow-up to Sicario, Hell or High Water traces the exploits of a pair of bank robbers (Chris Pine and Ben Foster) being pursued by a pair of Texas Rangers (Jeff Bridges and Gil Birmingham). For this film, Sheridan received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay, his first and only Oscar nod to date.

5/11 Tulsa King

Image via Paramount+

Sheridan’s latest project has as its showrunner the enormously talented Terence Winter, a Sopranos alum and creator of Boardwalk Empire. Tulsa King stars Sylvester Stallone as a mafioso recently released from prison attempting to build a new crime empire in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The series has some comedic misfires but Stallone is awesome and the unique premise of a Western-led by an urban gangster protagonist sets it apart from Sheridan’s previous projects.

6/11 Wind River

Image via The Weinstein Company

Wind River is Sheridan’s second feature directorial effort, following the forgettable 2011 horror film Vile, which he did not write (and thus is not included on this list). This crime drama highlights the tragic and stunning rates of Indigenous women who are murder victims. Akin to Sicario and Hell or High Water, the film has an intense thriller-meets-Western vibe that makes it consistently compelling, albeit not quite as compelling as its two predecessors.

7/11 Mayor of Kingstown

Image via Paramount+

Mayor of Kingstown follows another powerful family, this time focusing on the business of incarceration in Michigan. Although far from Sheridan’s best outing, Mayor of Kingstown is an underrated analysis of the many issues surrounding the prison-industrial complex in America. While the setting is a bit unique for Sheridan, the show’s themes of family, power, money, and corruption are frequently found in his work, and it’s interesting to see them transposed to the Midwest.

8/11 The Last Cowboy

This is Sheridan’s only docuseries, and it follows 8 riders competing for a one million dollar prize. The show is in the vein of Drive to Survive, documenting the highs and lows of fierce competition in a sport that is little understood by mainstream America. While the show hasn’t quite captured the hearts of millions like Yellowstone, it is still an interesting glimpse at a subculture that is increasingly losing its place in the popular imagination.

9/11 Those Who Wish Me Dead

Image via Warner Bros.

This 2021 action thriller starring Angelina Jolie had an enticing premise but ended up being a bit of a dud, at least at the box office. Jolie stars as a firefighter who helps protect a young boy (Finn Little) who is evading a pair of assassins hunting him down. It’s not a dull film by any means but lacks some of the gusto and uniqueness of Sheridan’s other work.

10/11 Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

This sequel to Sicario unfortunately comes nowhere close to replicating the success of the first film (although the poster is admittedly super cool). Emily Blunt’s absence is sorely felt here, as the sociopathic, gruff main characters end up boring more than scaring. The inciting incident is also a bit hard to believe, even for an action thriller. Nonetheless, anyone who enjoyed Sicario will probably want to give this film a shot.

11/11 Without Remorse

Image via Amazon

Sheridan’s attempt at adapting Tom Clancy was highly anticipated (at least by this writer) but fell flat on its face. It’s too generic and lacks, like Sicario: Day of the Soldado, the ability to make some of its dead-serious characters compelling or interesting. Both this film and Sicario: Day of the Soldado were directed by Stefano Sollima, so perhaps these are just two instances of a creative team that doesn’t quite work to the same effect as Sheridan’s other collaborations.