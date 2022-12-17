Exercising more linked to less severe Covid symptoms – new study

“The more exercise the better, no matter a person’s race, ethnicity, age, sex, or chronic conditions.”

More physical activity was also linked to lower rates of hospitalisation or death for patients with certain underlying chronic conditions, including high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, or obesity.

These conditions are associated with an increased risk of poor Covid outcomes.

Ms Young added: “This is a powerful opportunity to develop stronger policies supporting physical activity as a pandemic-mitigation strategy.

