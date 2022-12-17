Experience the Moroccan art of living at Atlas Widan





Morocco is fast becoming a must-visit short-haul destination for UK customers, with an estimated 50 flights boasting around 9,000 seats per week from major airlines including easyJet, Ryanair and British Airways. In the summer, temperatures reach a scorching average high of 37C, but it also makes for a fantastic winter sun getaway, with average highs in December reaching 20C. To top it off, the average flight time from London to Marrakech is just three hours and 30 minutes.

A mere 10km from the vibrant epicentre of the city sits Atlas Widan, a stunning boutique hotel modelled around a traditional Moroccan Riad. Historically built as homes of the wealthy, a Moroccan Riad is a multiple-story property, built around an open-air courtyard, typically with a fountain. Atlas Widan takes these elements and adds an opulent and modern twist on what it describes as the “Moroccan art of living”. Expect subtle elegance with a splash of colour, mosaic tiles and beautiful Berber rugs. The hotel didn’t have the easiest start to life, with its grand opening in February 2020 quickly overshadowed by the looming presence of the pandemic. Despite this, hotel owner and General Secretary of the Regional Council of Tourism in Marrakech, Mustapha Amalik safely welcomed guests where possible throughout and Atlas Widan’s popularity has only been growing since. From weddings to bat mitzvahs, couples’ holidays to family gatherings, the hotel caters to a far-reaching variety of guest needs, all set to the tranquil backdrop of the Atlas Mountains. And whether you’re looking for peace and quiet or a jam-packed adventure, the hotel is a fantastic base – with the colourful souks and thriving Médina just a 20-minute drive away. READ MORE: Yotel San Francisco: A modern base in the heart of the city

The Rooms Housed within the main Riad are eight suites, split between the ground and upper floor. The roomy Junior Suites, where I spent my stay, are perfect for solo travellers or couples. Tadelakt, a traditional Moroccan plaster made from limestone, creates the smooth curves of the room which run seamlessly from the Moorish arch surrounding the bed through to the bathroom sink and stunning teal bathtub. Though the room stays true to Moroccan heritage, modern comforts are provided, including a sumptuous bathrobe and slippers, natural toiletries, a hair dryer, free WiFi and satellite television. By day, the room is bright and airy, with golden sunlight flooding through the vast windows, and once the curtains are drawn it becomes an undisturbed haven for a restful night. The Premium Suites, located on the upper floor, come with two double beds perfect for families or groups. Guests can throw open the double doors each morning and step onto the terrace, where they will be greeted by views of the majestic snow-capped Atlas Mountains. DON’T MISS

Douiras and Villas As well as the main Riad, Atlas Widan also provides private properties for guests seeking a little more space. Located in the gardens are the Douirias: ‘little houses’ which are separate spaces within a traditional Riad. Each small home spans an area of 36m2, and offers a large double bed, a bathroom with shower, a lounge area and a terrace with a private garden. On a grander scale are the villas, luxurious two- and four-bedroom homes away from home, but with the round-the-clock service one would expect of a high-end hotel. Warm tones and stunning Moroccan design features run throughout, with the bright and spacious living room leading out to a private swimming pool and panoramic terrace area. Services and Amenities Bathed in colour and dappled in sunlight, the stunning yellow Riad is surrounded by four hectares of lush gardens and greenery, providing a secluded haven. The main courtyard centres around a trickling fountain, while a swimming pool nestled behind the Riad welcomes guests to cool off on sweltering summer days. Though I didn’t brave a December dip during my stay, Mustapha says he has hopes to heat the pool in future to allow for year-round swimming. The curved pool loungers are a chic spot to soak in some vitamin D, and an adjacent pergola is a perfect spot for a shady lunch. The hotel offers a selection of authentic experiences, including a cooking class and a traditional Moroccan mint tea ceremony, all making use of the plants grown in the Atlas Widan gardens. Venturing beyond the complex is easy enough, with reception staff on hand to help book and arrange car transfers to and from the city, as well as other surrounding tourist attractions. But there’s also a heavy focus on relaxation here, and on days when you want to skip the sensory explosion of Marrakech, the spa is on hand to provide time-honoured cultural treatments. Located in the basement of the hotel, the spa is a dark and sensual space, bathed in twinkling candlelight. One of the spa’s specialities is the hammam, using a combination of black salt and steam to soften and nourish the skin. On top of benefits for the skin, the treatment relaxes the mind and body, along with boosting the immune system by increasing circulation and opening pores to release toxins.

Food and dining Dining at Atlas Widan is a cosy affair, with lounges connected to the main interior courtyard, as well as space to enjoy dinner with a view on the upper terrace. The kitchen is open from breakfast until dinner, with a menu of freshly made dishes using entirely locally sourced ingredients. As a result, the menu changes seasonally, shining a light on the unique flavours of Moroccan gastronomy found in dishes such as Harira soup, pumpkin tajine or honey-glazed poached pears. The chef also works with local producers, incorporating regionally-mad olive oil, honey and jams. Junior Suites start from €180 (approximately £156) per night, Premium Suites start from €240 (£209) per night and Villas start from €600 (£523) per night. All room rates include breakfast. Visit AtlasWidan.com for more information.