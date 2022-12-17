Explore the World’s Largest Collection of Vinyl Records Here in

In today’s world, music can be bought in a second on your smartphone. But for some of us, nothing will beat shopping for records in person, at a store, and listening to music the old-fashioned way–on a record player.

If you’re a music lover who appreciates a bit of nostalgia, you’re definitely going to want to check out this epic vinyl record warehouse in St. Petersburg.

Photo byJillian Haney/Pexels

Bananas Records can be found on 16th Ave in the North Kenwood neighborhood of St. Pete. The sprawling warehouse has been in business for nearly 50 years now and is known as the largest vinyl retailer in the entire world.

Bananas currently boasts over 3 million records within their 11,000 sq foot warehouse. They also have a smaller 7,000-square-foot store that is also located in St. Petersburg.

Photo byCindy Williams/Unsplash

You’ll find a massive selection of records here that range in style, genre, and year of release.

Some of the store’s rarest vintage finds are valued at $500. There are also plenty of bargain bins here selling records for just $1.

You could easily spend an entire day exploring the seemingly endless rows of shelves and music crates here. Bananas also sells CDs, cassettes, collectibles, memorabilia, and apparel.

Photo byEric Gregory/Unsplash

If you’re looking for a fun and unique way to spend the day in St. Pete, look no further than this nostalgic record store. Bananas Vinyl Warehouse is open every day of the week except Sunday and Monday from 10 am until 5 pm. Their smaller store is open every day. To learn more, be sure to check out their official site here or Facebook page here with all updates on merchandise.

Address: 2226 16th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33713.