Expressive AR Fashion

With the Institute of Digital Fashion, H&M is exploring the future of digital fashion with the Innovation Metaverse Design Story collection. This digital fashion collection features five augmented reality filters that can be accessed through the H&M app and augmented reality fashion lenses powered by Snapchat gives fashion fans the chance to virtually try the garments on.

Leanne Elliott Young and Cattytay, co-founders of the Institute of Digital Fashion, said “These digital garments are for every body, extending beyond seasons, beyond gender and beyond realities, and helping us to consider the planet.” These boundary-pushing designs break free of restraints and explore creativity and self-expression beyond physical restraints and limitations of the fashion industry while still offering up designs that are “wearable.”

H&M is also welcoming people into an immersive metaverse experience and working with virtual influencer Kuki to show off pieces from the Metaverse collection.