Fall genealogy series at Metairie library will teach the basics

Gwen Kelley, a librarian at the East Bank Regional Library in Metairie who specializes in genealogy, will lead a series of 15 genealogical seminars for beginners and intermediates during the fall 2022.

The free sessions are designed as introductions to basic genealogical research.

All take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays at 4747 W. Napoleon Ave. The courses will focus on the following genealogical topics.

Sept. 7: United States census

Sept. 14: Vital records

Sept. 21: Newspapers and obituaries

Sept. 28: Cemetery records

Oct. 5: Military records

Oct. 12: Immigration records

Oct. 19: Ancestry.com

Oct. 26: FamilySearch.org

Nov. 2: Facebook for genealogy

Nov. 16: Google for genealogy

Nov. 23: French Canadian records

Nov. 30: Tracing female records

Dec. 7: Prison records

Dec. 14: Genetic research and genealogy

Dec. 21: Genealogy proof standard

CHILDREN’S BOOK SYMPOSIUM: For anyone interested in creating a book for kids — writing or illustrating — nine local authors will explain how they did it, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the West Bank Regional Library, 2751 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey. The symposium is free.

PAN AM 759 SCREENING: The next screening of Royd Anderson’s documentary on the Pan Am 759 disaster is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. The documentary will be shown later at the North Kenner and River Ridge libraries, where crowds are expected to be smaller.

CHESS CLUB: The North Kenner Library chess club will meet from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the library, 1000 W. Esplanade Ave., Kenner. It’s a noncompetitive environment, for beginners and up. Like all library programming, it is free and open to the public.

DEPRESSION GLASS: An All-American display of red, white and blue Depression-era glass is on display at the East Bank Regional Library. It features three patterns: American Sweetheart (1930-1936) by Mac-Beth Evans Glass Co. in the light blue-trimmed Monax finish; Royal Ruby (1938-1960s) by Anchor Hocking Glass Co. in deep red; and Royal Lace (1934-1941) by Hazel-Atlas Glass Co. in cobalt blue.

Rounding out the display are three teapots by Hall China Co.: a red Streamline-style introduced in 1937; a cobalt blue Los Angeles-style that debuted in the mid-1920s; and a two-chamber, double-spout white Adjusto style made by Hall for Forman Family Inc. All items belong to members of the Crescent City Depression glass Society. The display changes periodically.

ART EXHIBIT: “The Artwork of Raymond Chin,” an exhibition of 10 works from the Metairie landscaper, is on display at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie, around the corner from the gift shop.

COMPUTER CLASSES: Receive free computer training at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie, or at the Jane O’Brien Chatelain West Bank Regional Library, 2751 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey.

Seating is limited, and online registration is required. Visit the Computer Classes page at jplibrary.net/training and click “East Bank Regional Schedule” or “West Bank Regional Schedule.”

Upcoming Metairie classes include:

Microsoft Word 1: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 24.

Exploring JPL Digital Content: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 25.

Microsoft PowerPoint 2: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 26.

Microsoft Excel 3: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 29.

Introduction to the internet: 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 30.

Microsoft PowerPoint 1: 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 31.

One-on-One Slot in Basic Computer Skills: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 31.

Upcoming Harvey classes include:

Basic Computer Skills:10 a.m. to noon Aug. 26.

Chris Smith is manager of adult programming at the Jefferson Parish Public Library.