Featured pets — Dec. 17

AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION THIS WEEK are Colonel Custard, a male cat, and London, a German shepherd.
Colonel Custard is quickly becoming a staff and volunteer favorite at FCAC. It’s hard not to fall in love with those big tom cat cheeks and sweet eyes. The Colonel immediately hops onto your lap when you open his cage and proceeds to get comfy while he serenades you with his spectacular purr. The shelter recommends he goes to a home with kids 10 or older, since he is startled by loud noises and quick movements.
Source link