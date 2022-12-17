Fern Britton says her view ‘softened’ after Harry and Meghan doc

Fern Britton, 65, took to Twitter earlier today to express her views on the new bombshell Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan. The former This Morning host lashed out at the media, accusing newspapers of running a “campaign of negativity” around the couple.
Fern admitted that the docuseries, which was released on Netflix earlier this week “softened” her view on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
She wrote: “I may be a voice in the wilderness here, but my view on the #Sussexes has softened.
“The newspapers did run a campaign of negativity with added lies.
“The #wales’ are stuck in a world of strange rules and furious to be left without #H&M support.
However, some Twitter users leapt to Prince Harry and Meghan’s defence as they agreed with Fern.
JulienDuncan1 typed: “No one could have watched the last three episodes inparticular and not have been, very deeply moved at the hell that this couple, inparticular Meghan.
“It was horrific that she was at the brink of carrying suicide. Her true friends saw it. In many of the photos of her, she looked.” (sic)
SMTARRY tweeted: “I completely and absolutely agree about the media harassment and manipulation they suffered and it was awful.
“However, do they really need to do this so publicly..to what end.
“Have scuppered any chance of reconciliation with the family. Hopefully not just for money?”
In the latest episodes of Harry & Meghan, the Prince claimed the Queen watched his brother William shouting at him at the so-called Sandringham Summit.
Meghan also shared the moment she received a text from Beyonce praising her interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Harry & Meghan is available to stream on Netflix now.
