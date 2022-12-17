Fern Britton says her view ‘softened’ after Harry and Meghan doc

Fern Britton, 65, took to Twitter earlier today to express her views on the new bombshell Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan. The former This Morning host lashed out at the media, accusing newspapers of running a “campaign of negativity” around the couple.

Fern admitted that the docuseries, which was released on Netflix earlier this week “softened” her view on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

She wrote: “I may be a voice in the wilderness here, but my view on the #Sussexes has softened.

“The newspapers did run a campaign of negativity with added lies.

“The #wales’ are stuck in a world of strange rules and furious to be left without #H&M support.

