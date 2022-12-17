Fleur East’s Strictly final hopes questioned by James Jordan

Fleur East, 35, wept with emotion when she discovered she’d be part of the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 final, which takes place this evening. However, dance ace James Jordan addressed her chances in his latest column with wife Ola, claiming that he’s unsure she has what it takes.

Despite acknowledging he felt she was “a really, really good dancer”, James added: “There’s something about the way she dances I can’t warm to.”

He continued in his column for Hello! magazine: “I’m not sure if it’s the fact she’s too aggressive with her movements, or she lacks softness in her spine, or that she’s too staccato at times.

“I just can’t put my finger on it. She’s doing a fantastic job, but she hasn’t been consistent enough.”

Meanwhile, wife Ola echoed his reservations, admitting that she’d expected to see Fleur in the bottom two.