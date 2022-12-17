Categories Travel Florida 4, New Jersey 2 Post author By Google News Post date December 17, 2022 No Comments on Florida 4, New Jersey 2 First Period_1, Florida, Reinhart 10 (Barkov, Ekblad), 8:54 (pp). Second Period_2, Florida, Forsling 5 (Dalpe, Heponiemi), 7:49. 3, New Jersey, Marino 3 (Hughes, Haula), 11:27. 4, Florida, Reinhart 11 (Ekblad, Luostarinen), 19:19. Third Period_5, New Jersey, Haula 2 (Hamilton, McLeod), 16:30. 6, Florida, Verhaeghe 16 (Denisenko, Montour), 18:49 (en). Shots on Goal_Florida 12-6-10_28. New Jersey 12-7-12_31. Power-play opportunities_Florida 1 of 2; New Jersey 0 of 3. Goalies_Florida, Bobrovsky 6-9-1 (31 shots-29 saves). New Jersey, Schmid 5-2-0 (27-24). A_15,082 (16,514). T_2:29. Referees_Chris Lee, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Derek Nansen, Bryan Pancich. Source link Share this:TweetPrintTelegram Related Tags Florida, Jersey By Google News GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines. View Archive → ← RECALL: H.E.B. Texas Pets Indoor Complete Dry Cat Food → Venus Williams: I always gave my best and I held my head up high Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.