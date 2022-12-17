Flu hospital admissions overtake Covid – how to spot symptoms

“This includes paracetamol or ibuprofen, which can help to reduce a high temperature and relieve aches and pains.

“Ask your pharmacist or member of the pharmacy team for advice about medicines for flu symptom relief that may be suitable for you.”

How to manage Covid symptoms

“Most people with COVID-19 will feel better within a few weeks and there are several measures you can take at home to help relieve the symptoms,” she said.

“If you have a high temperature, it can help to get plenty of rest, drink lots of fluids (water is best) and if you feel uncomfortable you may wish to take pain relief medicine, such as paracetamol or ibuprofen, if it’s suitable for you.