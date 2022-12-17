Former BBC boss calls for ‘reformed licence fee’





A former BBC boss has called for a “reformer licence fee”. In a dig at the current funding plan, he said a new system ought to be “fairer”.

Tony Hall served as Director-General of the national broadcaster between 2013 and 2020. Speaking in the House of Lords yesterday, he criticised the BBC’s current system for raising funds and called for a “fairer” method. Lord Hall said: “The key objective from now until 2027 should be to find a way to pay that is fairer. “Poorer people should pay less and the better-off more, which to my mind points to a reformed licence fee of some sort or some form of household levy.”

Such a system would be more suitable than an advertising or subscription-based mode, he added, describing these as “difficult”. Lord Hall is not the first former BBC grandee to propose a fund-raising system under which the better off pay more than less well-off Britons. In January this year, former BBC Question Times host David Dimbleby described the licence fee in its current form as “unfair” and “inequitable”. He told BBC Radio 4’s World At One: “The licence fee is something that I absolutely believe in. I don’t think you can have public service broadcasting without paying for it through the public purse in that way. READ MORE: London homes ‘submerged’ after huge pipe burst

Lord Hall yesterday ended his speech in the Upper House with “a word of caution” for the national broadcaster. He said: “The BBC is right to plan for a future where everything is delivered online, quite possibly through a single app. “I am sure this is going to happen, and it is exciting. “However, we have also got to remember that there are still eight million people – mostly people who are poorer, live alone, have a disability or are old – who rely on television as it comes now through Freeview. In this debate, their voice matters too.”