France boss Didier Deschamps has off-field Lionel Messi concerns

Didier Deschamps fears Lionel Messi is such a popular global superstar that even people in France want him to win his long-awaited World Cup winner’s medal. The PSG star has won every honour – individual and team – the game has to give but there remains one instantly recognisable hole in his trophy cabinet.

With Messi already announcing that this will be his final game in the competition for Argentina, there is a huge groundswell of support for him to crown his brilliant career with the ultimate accolade. And Deschamps, who won the trophy and as player in 1998 and as a manager 20 years later, feels that even stretches into home territory.

A lot happened, injuries and now sickness, everyone wants Messi to win? “In the World Cup final you have a match, but also a whole context behind it,” Deschamps explained. “The objective is to come out with the title.

“I know Argentinian fans and maybe some French people would hope Lionel Messi can win the World Cup but we are going to do everything to achieve our objective.” Deschamps has no problem with being the potential party-poopers and know that France are not ones who win many popularity contests.

“I often get that feeling but I am fine being alone, that doesn’t bother me,” he said. “Most fans will probably support Argentina because they are Argentinian, or will be supporting that team. There will be a very festive atmosphere, as Argentinians are a very passionate people, they get behind their team and that is a positive thing, it is good to have an atmosphere like that in a World Cup final.

