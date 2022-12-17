France to avoid World Cup final crisis as five stars back in

“We are taking all necessary precautions, we are trying to make sure it doesn’t spread but viruses are of course infectious and we have to take precautions against it. We separated him from others and Adrien as well.”

Deschamps now faces a selection dilemma, with all of his centre-backs fit and available to face Argentina. Varane and Upamecano have been the boss’ preferred pairing throughout the tournament, though the Bayern Munich man did look especially shaky in the quarter-final win over England.

Liverpool’s Konate did not put a foot wrong in the semi-final against Morocco, and many fans have been calling for the defender to retain his place alongside Varane as France will look to keep Lionel Messi at bay on Sunday.