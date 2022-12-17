Frankie Dettori to retire: Legendary jockey to quit at end of

Legendary jockey Frankie Dettori has announced his plans to retire from racing at the end of the 2023 Flat season, with a final farewell at the Breeders’ Cup.

For many years, Dettori has been the world’s most famous face, competing at the top of his game in Britain and on the global stage for a remarkable 35 seasons.

He heads into his final year with a mind-blowing 282 Group and Grade One victories, including 21 British Classic success.

Speaking to ITV, Dettori said: “It’s something that I’ve been thinking about for a while. This is going to be my finale next year.

“I’m riding Boxing Day in Santa Anita and planning to spend about 10 weeks in California and then I’ll make my way back, with Dubai and Saudi in between, to start the season in Newmarket.

“I’ll be riding right through and it’ll be my last Guineas, my last Derby, my last Royal Ascot and so on. Then I’ll have the final farewell at the Breeders’ Cup.”