From AWS to Azure: Everything You Need to Know about Cloud

Part I:

Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Set Ups: 92% of enterprises today are already operating on a multi-cloud strategy and 82% operating on a hybrid cloud strategy.

Tightening Internal and External Security: A New Security Model Has Emerged Called Zero-Trust. With Zero-Trust Security, Policy Enforcement and Protection Are Easily Implemented by Isolating Applications and Segmenting Network Access Based on User Identity.

Kubernetes and Containerization: A Large Number of Enterprise Cloud Users Are Moving Toward Kubernetes, Containerization, And Cloud-Native Application Development & Microservices

Part II:

We will have a design session during which we will demonstrate on a high-level a Multi-Cloud Set-Up powered by Zero-Trust Security and Containerization.

About the Presenter:

Dimitris Papathomopoulos is currently working as Sr. Information Security Engineer for one of the largest Electronic Trading Platforms in the world, MarketAxess. In his current role, he works with cloud engineers, developers, and infrastructure teams to ensure security and compliance of on-prem systems and client-facing applications. Prior engagements include designing workflow systems for Wall Street type of firms that analyses financial instruments and produce recommendations to money managers and institutional clients.

