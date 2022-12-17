Gareth Southgate intends to stay on as England manager until Euro

Gareth Southgate intends to stay on as England manager until the conclusion of the 2024 European Championships.

Sky Sports News has confirmed newspaper reports that Southgate is “convinced” he should stay on and will inform the FA of his decision before Christmas.

Neville: Southgate should stay on

Gary Neville feels England played well and were never favourites to beat France and believes Gareth Southgate should stay for another tournament.



Sky Sports’ Gary Neville:

“I actually hope he doesn’t go back into club management. I look at him and think there’s no English person alive who has got more experience at major tournaments, junior tournaments and playing for his country.

“He has seen it all and I think he should be kept within the system to design the future. He has been there for 10 years, we’ve had great success with the women’s teams, with the younger teams, and I think we’ve had really good success with the men’s team, and I feel like he has seen that improvement in performance and culture over 10 years. I would like him to stay with the FA beyond his coaching role.”

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

