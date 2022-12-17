Gareth Southgate set to stay as England manager





Gareth Southgate has reportedly decided to stay on as England manager. There had been far-reaching speculation that the 52-year-old would step down after the disappointment of the Three Lions World Cup exit but he is now set for a longer spell in the hot seat.

Southgate has not yet informed the Football Association of his decision but has come to the decision to stay on after reflecting on his future this week according to the Telegraph. He has held talks with family and friends since returning from Qatar last Sunday as he considered his options. Before the World Cup got underway the former Middlesbrough boss had resolved to leave regardless of where England finished in the tournament, citing the negativity that had started to surround his tenure following a dismal Nations League campaign. England were relegated from their group after failing to win any of their games with a 4-0 defeat to Hungary in January a particularly low point. MUST READ: Premier League referee Anthony Taylor ‘barred’ from officiating World Cup final

However, he is said to be reassured by the widespread support for him following his efforts in Qatar and hopes this feeling can continue going forward. England players had also called for him to stay in their droves with Jordan Henderson, Jude Bellingham and Harry Maguire all using their media appearances after the France defeat to pledge their support for their manager. Southgate took over as England manager from Sam Allardyce in 2016 after the former Newcastle and West Ham boss resigned over allegations of malpractice. The 52-year-old is already the second most successful manager in England history after leading the country to the World Cup semi-final in 2018 and the final of Euro 2020. Only Sir Alf Ramsey is above him in the standings. Gary Lineker has been among the chorus of voices calling for Southgate to stay on, citing how well he had done while in charge. DON’T MISS…

“I do hope Gareth stays, I think it’s right that the decision is down to him,” he told the BBC.”He’s done a really good job and you’ve got to consider where we were a few years ago. Everyone thinks it’s an easy job and everyone would think, ‘I’d have played him and not him, and I’d have brought him on earlier and not him’ and it’s very easy in hindsight. “I think Gareth has done a really good job. The only thing about him you would say [is] perhaps sometimes he’s not really changed things in a game, dramatically, when it’s not going well. “It’s very easy to be judgemental but World Cups are not leagues. A league you get the best team always wins. In a World Cup it’s a knockout.” England’s next match will be against Italy in March as the Three Lions get their qualifying campaign for Euro 2024 tournament in Germany underway.