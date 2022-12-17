Genealogy: Indiana Genealogical Society provides more resources

Many family researchers join their county genealogical society perhaps unaware that there is also a larger state society. The Indiana Genealogical Society is located in Fort Wayne and is available for anyone with an interest in Hoosier genealogy to join. The Society was created in 1989 and its objective is to protect the records that pertain to the settlers of this state and to make these records more accessible to the public through indexing and digitizing efforts.

Joining the IGS is $30 for everyone — there are no special categories of membership. IGS members receive a monthly email “alert” called Indiana News, designed to keep everyone up-to-date with the Society as well as containing research tips. Members also receive two IGS publications by electronic delivery. These are the IGS Newsletter and the Indiana Genealogist: “The IGS Newsletter contains news items from across the state, while the Indiana Genealogist contains record abstracts and helpful articles relating to Indiana genealogy research.” Members have access to back issues of these publications, going back to 2009 and 2010.

In addition, the IGS membership has online access to the database collection. There are currently 2,317 databases available, covering all of Indiana’s 92 counties. There are at least nine databases for each Indiana county, with more being added on a regular basis.

The Society is involved in two ongoing projects. One is the Indiana marriage indexing project being carried out in conjunction with FamilySearch.org. Its purpose is to create a statewide marriage index beginning with the earliest existing marriage records in each county. This is being done by volunteers. The second project, “Once a Hoosier,” is a blog designed for anyone to add the story of a Hoosier ancestor. The index is searchable by surname or county. The IGS also posts general queries on their Society blog at https://indgensoc.blogspot.com/, for any surname or family that has a connection to Indiana.

The IGS awards monetary grants for various projects (our Wabash Valley Genealogy Society has been awarded four of these grants over the years). And on the web site are links to the Society of Civil War Families of Indiana and the Territorial Guard Society of Indiana, hosting the applications for both these lineage societies.

The IGS manages the county genealogist program in the state: “The Indiana Genealogical Society appoints qualified individuals to be an Indiana County Genealogist for each of the 92 counties in Indiana. Indiana County Genealogists act as a liaison between the IGS District Director representing that area and the local societies and individuals in that county.” Currently, not all of the county genealogist positions are filled. In the Wabash Valley, there are no county genealogists for Clay, Parke, or Vermillion counties. Individuals interested in these positions can apply online at the IGS website. Donna Adams is the Assistant Program Coordinator for the ICG program as well as serving as the ICG for Sullivan County. In Vigo County, David Bonnett is the ICG. Diana Brumfield is the ICG for Putnam County.

To join the Indiana Genealogical Society, visit the web site at www.indgensoc.org/index.php, or write to them at Indiana Genealogical Society, P.O. Box 10507, Fort Wayne, IN 46852-0507. Visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/indianagensoc.