‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ (2022) – On Netflix Dec 23

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is a murder mystery movie written and directed by Rian Johnson starring Daniel Craig. With Edward Norton and Janelle Monáe. It will be released on Netflix on Dec 23.
Will this star studded sequel to Knives Out (2019), the hit multi-character murder mystery movie, be as thrilling as the first installment?
Premise
World-famous detective Benoit Blanc heads to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery surrounding a tech billionaire and his eclectic crew of friends.
Release Date
December 23, 2022
Where to Watch Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Director
Rian Johnson
Rian Craig Johnson (born December 17, 1973) is an American filmmaker. He made his directorial debut with the neo-noir mystery film Brick (2005), which received positive reviews and grossed nearly $4 million on a $450,000 budget. Transitioning to higher-profile films, Johnson achieved mainstream recognition for writing and directing the science-fiction thriller Looper (2012) to critical and commercial success. Johnson landed his largest project when he wrote and directed the space opera Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017), which grossed over $1 billion. He returned to the mystery genre with Knives Out (2019), earning him an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Read More
Cast
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022)
