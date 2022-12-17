Gorka Marquez predicted to ‘quit’ by fans after Strictly loss

Gorka Marquez found himself in the Strictly Come Dancing final for the third time with presenter Helen Skelton. He has missed out on the Glitterball Trophy with Alexandra Burke and Maisie Smith, so was hoping to win with Helen. However, his chances of lifting the trophy were crushed by Hamza Yassin and Jowita Pryzstal.
After Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman announced Hamza was the 20th winner of Strictly Come Dancing, Fleur East and Molly Rainford rushed to congratulate him.
However, Helen and Gorka were notably the last couple to share in Hamza’s victory.
The Countryfile host was seen holding Gorka’s hand and pulling him over to the rest of the cast.
Viewers were quick to pick up on Gorka’s reaction to the result noting he was “heartbroken” to lose out on the trophy.
READ MORE: Carol Vorderman slams Harry and Meghan in fresh rant
“You have won the heart of the nation and have had the most amazing journey together. You have brought the fierce Helen back Gorka and you are my winners #Strictly.”
While Helen may not have won the Strictly Come Dancing trophy, she is predicted to go on to make “six-figures” in presenting roles for the BBC.
A source told The Sun: “Helen are Hamza are well thought of at the BBC and the executives are delighted at how the show has boosted their profiles.
“They’ve wanted some sensational stars to emerge in Strictly this year which is a ‘full’ show for the first time since it was scaled back by Covid two years ago.
Source link