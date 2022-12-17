Gorka Marquez predicted to ‘quit’ by fans after Strictly loss

Gorka Marquez found himself in the Strictly Come Dancing final for the third time with presenter Helen Skelton. He has missed out on the Glitterball Trophy with Alexandra Burke and Maisie Smith, so was hoping to win with Helen. However, his chances of lifting the trophy were crushed by Hamza Yassin and Jowita Pryzstal.

After Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman announced Hamza was the 20th winner of Strictly Come Dancing, Fleur East and Molly Rainford rushed to congratulate him.

However, Helen and Gorka were notably the last couple to share in Hamza’s victory.

The Countryfile host was seen holding Gorka’s hand and pulling him over to the rest of the cast.

Viewers were quick to pick up on Gorka’s reaction to the result noting he was “heartbroken” to lose out on the trophy.

